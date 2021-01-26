Politics

Trump’s “Office of the Former President” Is Now Open

office of the former president

Donald Trump has officially announced the Office of the Former President, based in Florida. Another first for 45.

This entity is being set up as the hub for everything related to public activities by Donald Trump, including but not limited to appearances and statements.

The press release says that the Office “will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities…President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

