Trump’s “Office of the Former President” Is Now Open

Donald Trump has officially announced the Office of the Former President, based in Florida. Another first for 45.

This entity is being set up as the hub for everything related to public activities by Donald Trump, including but not limited to appearances and statements.

The press release says that the Office “will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities…President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

Having been banned on Twitter, establishing his own soapbox makes sense for Trump. But, of course, Twitter never fails.

The Office of the Former President opened in Palm Beach, Florida. They will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. They will make many calls and have many meetings. pic.twitter.com/t5XxreAfhC — Michele Wright😷 #SomeGoodNews | #loveFL (@michelewrightTV) January 26, 2021

Many, many things indeed, and naturally, The Office reference.

Technically, Jason Miller is the Assistant (to the) Regional Manager of the Office of the Former President. pic.twitter.com/srfvLUY1aX — Dr. Kristie, PhD (@Kristiekam) January 26, 2021

Here’s another brilliant idea:

Creating an ‘Office of the Former President’ is a great idea! I can’t wait to hear more from Carter, Bush, Clinton, Obama, etc… — Gabriel Nagmay (@nagmay) January 26, 2021

And, we’ll leave you with this.