Joe Exotic has arranged for a limo to be on standby near his prison in anticipation of a last-minute pardon from President Trump on Tuesday.

57-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year prison sentence currently after being found guilty of plotting to kill his “Tiger King” adversary Carole Baskin, in addition to numerous counts of animal abuse. It’s said the former zoo owner is convinced he will be emancipated on Trump’s final day in office. “This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating. We have good reason to believe it will come through. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now,” said Eric Love, a PI leading Exotic’s case.

“I’ve got makeup, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in 2 1/2 years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib,” added Love. Regarding Maldonado-Passage’s potential pardon, Carole Baskin said: “There is no benefit, other than a feeble attempt to deflect attention, for anyone to pardon someone who walked up to five tigers and shot them in the head in order to clear cage space for the circus, who was going to pay him to board their tigers during the offseason.

“Tigers are the world’s favorite animal and Joe Schreibvogel Maldonado Passage is right where he belongs.” When queried about why he believed the president would pardon his client, Love remarked he figured Trump was hoping to eclipse the inauguration of his successor. “I think the president has sided with us, and I believe it will take most of the limelight away from President-elect Joe Biden. As soon as we get the word, we’re going to execute that video to the White House and thank them.”

