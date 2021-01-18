Social Media Explains who MyPillow Guy is and His Role in Trump’s Power Struggle

Politics

For anyone wondering who this MyPillow guy is, this article will tell you all about him and his role in Trump’s last struggle for power. It is almost second nature for the internet to find humor in many serious events in government. Could this be this generation’s way of coping? We don’t really know.

Let’s be honest, we have all seen a lot of crazy in Trump’s last few days as President. So crazy that it feels like we’re watching a comedy written by really bad writers. It all started serious and terrifying with a failed coup attempt and a second impeachment. Then, it turned borderline ridiculous. Rioters started crying after finding out they are now tagged as terrorists. Trump fired his lawyer. Now, he is using MyPillow guy as one of his testimonies for his so-called truth. It might still get crazier from here.

Trump was convinced there was election fraud

The Justice Department closed an investigation into nine military ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, citing “insufficient evidence” of any criminal activity and serving as yet another rebuke of President Trump’s false claims about election fraud. https://t.co/eGWu2MyoOL — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2021

MyPillow CEO, Mike Lidell, supports Trump on this idea and even suggests “Martial Law”

Oops! My Pillow insurrectionist dork shows his hand to the world. Time to arrest him as an accomplice! This would also be a great time to invoke the #25thAmendment, since Trump is still holding meetings to try to overthrow the government.🙃 #MyPillow #MartialLaw @MyPillowUSA pic.twitter.com/bzlAOu3oE0 — Angela the Terrible (@adfreemanart) January 15, 2021

He says he has 100% evidence that Dominion machines were stolen for fraud

Now that he has continued to spread falsehoods about Dominion after being told that they are false, it will be even easier for Dominion to prove “actual malice” by the My Pillow CEO in court. https://t.co/7dyCIiZ4G9 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 18, 2021

Dominion is now threatening to sue him for his misinformation campaign

Dominion Voting Systems officials have threatened to sue Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, over his false claims of fraud: “You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign.” https://t.co/yge0nnHoul — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 18, 2021

What is MyPillow Guy’s role in Trump’s power struggle?

I don’t have the bandwith to process how the #MyPillow guy plays into all of this. — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) January 15, 2021

There are claims that Trump uses MyPillow Guy as an “advisor”

🔥Who knew the last set of advisors would be the My Pillow Guy & Rudy Giuliani Introducing the My Pillow Sedition Edition Bunker Buddy Sandbag Pillow#TheUnknownResister#MyPillowSeditionEdition#FreshVoicesRise #wtpBlue #BluePath #EveryVoice #DemVoice1pic.twitter.com/bTCv0fLzcL — Stand For Better (@standforbetter) January 17, 2021

It may be Trump’s last card to win back his Presidency

It is unclear if he can be sent to jail for spreading misinformation

Fun fact: The only one in #Trump’s circle of #Traitors who can carry their nickname over to Federal Prison is #MyPillow Guy. — Michael Thomas (@in_pubs) January 18, 2021

America is now enjoying all the MyPillow guy memes all over the internet

Where’s the #MyPillow guy when somebody could actually use his services. @MyPillowUSA pic.twitter.com/fUcCAPI90Y — Totally Not Donald Trump (@ReallyNotDonT) January 18, 2021