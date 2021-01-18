Woman left with chemical burns after confusing fireworks for candy

Social Media

A woman thought a box of Fun Snaps contained sweets, yet discovered it was fireworks after a series of explosions occurred in her mouth.

Have you ever inadvertently put salt in your coffee instead of sugar? Right…so now you understand Lisa Boothroyd’s plight. Boothroyd was out buying food items for her neighbors at the local market when she spotted a multicolored package of Fun Snaps on a shelf. What are fireworks doing on a supermarket shelf in the first place? Your guess is as good as ours. Nevertheless, moments after consuming the Fun Snaps a string of mini-explosions took place inside her oral cavity.

Boothroyd said: “I remember the moment I crunched down on a handful of the ‘sweets’ – and instantly felt explosions in my mouth. I felt a burning pain straight away. I’m still in agony and nearly lost a tooth after it cracked from the explosion. That moment I crunched down was terrifying, I had no idea what was happening. I felt explosions in my mouth followed by burning pain. The ‘fun snaps’ were with all the other sweets, and the packaging was similar, so it was an easy mistake to make. I just keep thinking what could have happened if I’d given them to a child – they could’ve blown her mouth apart.”

It’s been thirty days since the incident, and Boothroyd claims the burns have healed though she is waiting on an appointment still to fix the injuries to her teeth. Boothroyd also expressed consternation that such an item would be on the same shelf as candy aimed at kids. She added: “Worst of all, they were amongst all the children’s sweets – who knows what could have happened if a child had made the same mistake as me?”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Rescue Dog Dies Of Heart Attack Due To Fireworks, Owners Take Heed

Reporter Needs Burn Cream After Interaction With “Firework Kid”