Funny Twitter Reactions to Trump’s Second Impeachment

Politics

Trump is the First American President who gets impeached for the second time. Trump’s second impeachment became a trending topic on Twitter after the terrifying terrorist attack on Capitol Hill on the 6th of January. Twitter is at it again, being flooded with memes and Twitter jokes surrounding Trump’s second impeachment trial. Americans are trying to find humor in this ridiculous and confusing time in the US government.

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Trump’s second impeachment:

Trump’s second impeachment still won’t suffice

When one impeachment won’t suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

Did try to impeach it, and consider it DONE!

One Term < Two Impeachments

What were they thinking, really?

So wait – someone please clarify for this Canadian – does that mean 197 GOP Reps think that something WORSE than the events of last week has to happen before your President should be impeached?… — M L (@EmmEll_1) January 13, 2021

If only we could…

“i would’ve impeached Trump a third time if i could.” pic.twitter.com/ajzT1KLTZZ — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 13, 2021

Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Outfit

Nancy Pelosi wore the same dress for both impeachments. She literally has a Trump impeachment outfit pic.twitter.com/ANSzBs35Fo — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) January 14, 2021

Well, it does look like something your 6-year-old would do at Day Care

Thoughts: 1. This looks like a report I’d get at the end of the day at my 6-year-old’s day care. 2. I didn’t know tRump owned a mo-ped. Trump moped alone in ‘self-pity mode’ at the White House residence as he was impeached for the 2nd time, reports say https://t.co/UKtXC6zThf — BTS (@btschuman) January 14, 2021

We’re pretty sure there isn’t any voter fraud here

Hilarious that the only popular vote Trump actually won twice is to remove him. — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 13, 2021

Maybe that’s why he’s so ‘mope-y’

When you get impeached twice and can’t even tweet about it… #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/HwvIQgWIYu — It’s FELIPE… (@FESAUGUSTOS) January 13, 2021

Still, no taxes paid, last time we checked

DONALD J. TRUMP 7 times changed party affiliation

6 bankruptcies

5 kids

4 draft deferments

3 wives

2 impeachments

1 reelection defeat

0 taxes paid — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2021

We might find the West Wing empty after the move-out…eBay get ready

More stuff (appears to be Abe Lincoln bust) leaving the West Wing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/4fjkVPmiMS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021

A lot of things can still happen in 13 minutes

We are in that part of the horror story where the monster has been clubbed and knocked out but there’s still 13 minutes left in the movie. — Boredwalk 🌊 (@boredwalktees) January 8, 2021

Assistant to the impeachment manager

I just cleaned the kitchen for @RepDean. Does that make me assistant impeachment manager or assistant to the impeachment manager? — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 15, 2021

Also read: 8 and More Political Figures on Hot Seats because of the Capitol Riots