23 People Die In Norway After Receiving COVID Vaccine

In Norway, roughly two dozen residents at a nursing home perished within days of getting their first stick with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The deaths have prompted a warning from health officials for patients over the age of 80 years old that are sick. In a press release on Friday, The Norwegian Medicines Agency disclosed 23 patients died soon after being pierced with the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for COVID-19. Of those fatalities, 13 have been autopsied, with findings indicating that prevalent side effects from the vaccine plausibly triggered the steep death toll.



Chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency Sigurd Hortemo stated that characteristic reactions to the vaccine — e.g. nausea and fever — “may have contributed to the fatal outcome in some frail patients.” BioNTech and Pfizer are collaborating with the Norwegian regulator to look into the deaths. Norway’s health officials in wake of the deaths have warned the shot may be too risky for those who are suffering from severe underlying conditions and are over the age of 80.

According to reports, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health noted: “For those with the most severe frailty, even relatively mild vaccine side effects can have serious consequences. For those who have a very short remaining life span anyway, the benefit of the vaccine may be marginal or irrelevant.” The agency stressed the suggestion does not mean healthier, younger people ought to stave off being vaccinated. The news arrives just over a week after news outlets reported the deaths of two nursing home occupants after they received the new coronavirus inoculation.

