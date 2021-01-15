Jon Bernthal Wears The Punisher Logo While Addressing Capitol Rioters

Social Media

Jon Bernthal, star of Netflix’s The Punisher, addressed Capitol rioters who used the Punisher logo for their own selfish means.

Most recently, the infamous Punisher skull was seen sported by several persons in the savage mob that ambushed the U.S. Capitol building. As a result, Bernthal responded via Twitter to a user who referenced the “nut-jobs” that wore the Punisher logo and misconstrue what the logo stands for. The actor said these individuals have nothing to do with Frank Castle and called them “misguided, lost, and afraid.”

I’m with you. Beautiful work. These people are misguided, lost, and afraid. They have nothing to do with what Frank stands for or is about. Big love. J. https://t.co/Q4GpaGW3ek — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) January 12, 2021

While the Punisher has matured in Marvel Comics from felon to anti-hero, his usage of guns has since culminated in numerous military personnel, Blue Lives Matter supporters, and police officers implementing the character’s logo of a skull as a festive emblem. Both Punisher writer Garth Ennis and co-creator Gerry Conway have often denounced this endorsement of the skull, pointing out the unsettling ramifications of law enforcement organizations backing a former special forces soldier with PTSD who habitually slays people for a living.

Punisher’s skull logo recently appeared in a pic of a Capitol rioter wielding zip-tie restraints; the supervillain’s logo could be observed on his body armor over. 30-year-old Eric Munchel from Nashville, Tennessee was reportedly identified as the rioter with the zip-ties and has since been detained by the FBI and is presently awaiting trial for federal charges. Ennis condemned the rioters once again for donning this insignia, expressing “They’ve thought no harder about the Punisher symbol than the halfwits I saw [on Wednesday], the ones waving the Stars & Stripes while invading the Capitol building.”

