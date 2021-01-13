Lady Fined For Putting Leash on Her Mate, Taking Him for a Walk

Social Media

A couple got a $3,000 fine after the woman put a leash on her lover and walked him during the weekend to sidestep a COVID-19 curfew.

This past weekend, residents in Quebec were officially placed on a curfew for 28 days to thwart the rise of coronavirus cases in the province. As of Tuesday night, Quebec has reported 8,737 deaths and 230,691 cases, the most infected state in Canada (nationwide there have been 668,182 positive cases). However, owners of dogs are excused and can walk their pooches after 8 p.m. giving they stay within a kilometer of their residence.

Gripping the leash, the 24-year-old woman set out for a stroll around 9 p.m. with her 40-year-old mate on the other end affixed to a collar about his neck and was stopped in the downtown area by police. The Sherbrooke police spokesperson said the cops were astonished when they witnessed the scene. The couple explained to the officers they didn’t feel that the curfew was sensible and were following Francois Legault’s decrees.

“She said she was walking her dog because it was part of the exceptions that the government mentioned for leaving the house during curfew,” the spokesperson said. The woman and man were each hit with a $1,500 ticket for failing to cooperate with police and violating curfew laws. “We see our colleagues in the health care system and they’re burning out. Hospitals are full to capacity, people are sick, a lot are dying,” added the spokesperson. “And then we see people like this that are making light of the situation. They don’t see people dying around them and are just trying to find a loophole in the system.”

