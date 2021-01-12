Chuck Norris was NOT photographed at the U.S. Capitol riots, his rep says

Social Celebs

In case you were confused – Chuck Norris was not in attendance at the violent Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., his representative told news outlets.

Erik Kritzer 80, debunked claims that Norris was at the riots after a pic went viral on social media of a guy that looks similar to the actor posing with a supporter of Trump — who since has been disclosed as Matthew Bledsoe — ostensibly before the savage revolt on the Capitol building started. Alongside the image, Bledsoe noted: “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome.

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.” On Monday the pic went viral, with Twitter split over whether the other male was in fact Norris or merely someone who likened the martial artist. Norris endorsed Trump during the presidential election in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and is a longtime Republican. For the 2020 election, Norris did not openly share his endorsement.

The upheaval during the riots led to the deaths of five people. Too, more than 50 cops sustained injuries while a few of them were “hospitalized with serious injuries.” Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned the day after the unrest, spoke in a previous statement: “The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.”

