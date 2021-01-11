Social Humor

Twitter thoughts about the Capitol Riots posted by millions of Americans on the platform is a great read. Readers always get to see the two sides of a story. They get to learn what truly happened, what is the current development on the situation, and more. In this case, humor is always an easy defense. Many Americans tend to find it entertaining to post something humorous about events as crazy as the Capitol Riots. However, there is always a hint of truth in their words.

Here are some of America’s deep, but truthful, Twitter thoughts about the capitol riots:

They thought they would get away with it and go back to “normal”

Try to get your head around this: people thought they were going to storm the Capitol, kill or take hostage members of Congress, force them to name Trump the winner of the election & place him in power for another 4 years (or whatever) & then fly home & go back to work. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) January 11, 2021

So now, we speculate that “Blue Lives Matter” literally was just “anti black”

Watching white men assault police in the Capitol, I suppose blue lives only matter when they are taking Black lives. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 6, 2021

Stop racial profiles in terrorism!

Thinking of the men and women of United Airlines flight 93 who died to bring down the plane and save the US Capitol building from damage and desecration. Trump’s MAGAs accomplished what al-Qaeda could not. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 6, 2021

Another Twitter thought about the capitol riots

“America First” they chanted as they murdered police and tried to overturn a democratic election all while sporting half a million dollars of Trump merch that was made in China. — Moderate Twit (@ModerateTwit) January 11, 2021

Instigators don’t need recognition

In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump. 1/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

Really, it took that long?

Yes. And it took the military 4 hours after the initial breach to get anyone to the Capitol. 4 HOURS. What’s the point of having a military if they can’t defend the freaking Capitol building from attack? https://t.co/InkjpwY9Ft — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 8, 2021

Now, we know where all their priorities are

Republicans are crying more about losing twitter followers than a coup attempt tells me everything I need to know. — yo favorite crafter (@scrapfabric) January 10, 2021

Good riddance to the $750 billion

$750 billion for defense and they can’t even protect the Capitol building. — Dwight Rhinosoros (@rhinosoros) January 6, 2021

Must be surprising for them to be on the #NoFlyList

Me taking the first class seat from the domestic terrorist on the #NoFlyList like 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aRDTRMff2o — Ant Heath (@ItzAntSince86) January 11, 2021

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

Karen crying in 4k. Play stupid games win stupid prizes 🤷🏾‍♂️😬#NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/ZdHeivGGCb — No Fly List Vids (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021

Are you sure we’re still talking about The Lion King?

Scar didn’t try to kill simba, that’s ridiculous. All he did was give a speech to his supporters about starting a stampede in simba’s direction. The hyenas made their own choices. He fully condemned them afterwards! — Stacy Cay 🏳️‍⚧️ (@stacycay) January 9, 2021

