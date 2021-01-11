Lady trampled to death during Capitol riots carried a ‘don’t tread on me’ flag

Social News

Rosanne Boyland, 34, was trampled and crushed to death during the Capitol riots while ironically holding a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag.

Boyland stormed the Capitol along with scores of other rebels. Fellow insurrectionist and her pal Justin Winchell told local reporters: “[Our fellow rioters] basically created a panic, and the police, in turn, push back on them, so people started falling. I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking (on top of her). There were people stacked two-three deep… people just crushed.”

Winchell noted that paramedics attempted to revive her but failed. Conservatives have endorsed the yellow Revolution-era yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, known as the Gadsden flag as well, as a method to oppose government intercession. Justin Law, Boyland’s brother-in-law, told reporters: “I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time.

“Our family is grieving on every level for our country, for all the families that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries, for our own loss.” Trump‘s followers killed a police officer also, Brian Sicknick, during their uprising in addition to crushing a fellow insurgent. Detectives are now filing federal murder charges as a result of his death. Three others died as well during the Capitol riots.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Dismayed and Disgusted Twitter Reactions to the US Capitol Riot

Shots Fired Outside Capitol Building