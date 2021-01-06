Americans and their Funny Twitter Reactions to Stimulus Checks

Politics

Twitter reactions to stimulus checks are hilarious! Everything that could go wrong already went wrong. From an original promised $600 to a proposed $2000, and back to $600. This is followed by delayed payments across the country, where some people are getting their stimulus checks (popularly referred to as Stimmy on the social media platform) five days late. Americans are finding humor in this delicate situation.

Whenever anything is happening politically in the US, Twitter is the best place to go for some humor breaks. Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to stimulus checks:

Casually waiting for the stimmy

Me waiting for my stimulus check to hit my bank account #StimulusCheck pic.twitter.com/FiXKnEYnPR

— Karen Gomez (@lovelyyyykarenn) December 30, 2020

Don’t matter as long as it’s money

$600.00 ? Don’t matter

$2,000.00 ? Don’t matter At the end of the day…😂#StimulusCheck pic.twitter.com/n8jJStV6C3 — Ace Brav 🐐 (@Ace_Brav) December 30, 2020

Getting impatient

Got to e-mail these Senators

Hidden in chocolate bars, eh?

I guess this is @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell’s plan for #COVIDrelief now that he’s blocked $2000 #StimulusChecks. The @SenateGOP needs to pass our bill and provide more much-needed relief. #CASHAct pic.twitter.com/aHJUMVLYGx — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 29, 2020

Undeniable generosity

Has it arrived yet?

Only a hundred left!

To all of congress and @senatemajldr I got my $600 check and $500 of it went immediately to my health insurance. That’s why we need larger stimulus checks. To literally survive. #IRS #StimulusChecks @AOC — Meggie (@mfreund77) January 4, 2021

A blockbuster ticket instead of a Stimmy

I’ll just wait up by the ATM

I HEARD THEM #stimuluschecks HITTING THIS MORNING WELL I’M HERE EARLY 🤑🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DPuutZecjq — Jamal_Too_Funny (@Jamal_too_funny) January 4, 2021

They might have forgotten me, too

Everyone in my family has gotten their six Benjamins of #stimuluschecks. It’s starting to feel like my birthday – I think they forgot me! pic.twitter.com/xNlujD2fsc — Eric Willoughby (@willouej) January 4, 2021

A humorous break from this ridiculous reality

Americans: We need help paying our bills during this Global pandemic. Our Government: #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/1A2rh1wRBr — Brittnei B. ✌🏼 (@bbeau92) January 2, 2021

Well, where is it?

Wells Fargo: “ Stimulus checks will be sent out January 4th,2021”

Me: still not seeing a stimulated account #StimulusCheck pic.twitter.com/Qartd2kR5i — @hiemlaflair (@hiemlaflair) January 4, 2021

It is not enough, but it is better than nothing

