Anthony Hopkins gives praise for 45 years of sobriety in uplifting video

Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins has posted a video via Twitter celebrating 45 years clean of alcohol, providing his fans with an inspiring message.

82-year-old Hopkins requested spectators to embrace 2021 following “a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people,” in the footage posted this week. The actor best known for playing serial murderer Hannibal Lecter said: “Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death. I’m not preachy, but I got a message. A little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ And I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing.”

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

Hopkins conceded that he also has difficult junctures in life: “I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that.” Too, he called on folks to remain positive no matter what: “All in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Young people, don’t give up. Just keep in there. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.”

In March, the Red Dragon star posted a video of himself tinkering on his piano to Niblo (his cat) via Twitter. Hopkins released an LP of his musical works back in 2012 and is actually a sharpened composer of classical music. For his part as Pope Benedict XVI in “The Two Popes” (a Netflix film), Hopkins was nominated at the 2020 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

