Man wins lawsuit against parents who wiped out his porn collection

A man has won a federal lawsuit against his mom and dad, who destroyed his exhaustive assemblage of pornography.

42-year-old David Werking filed the lawsuit against his folks — Beth and Paul Werking of Grand Haven — last year in Michigan’s western district in U.S. District Court. He claimed after he resided with his parents for a period in 2016 and 2017, they tossed out several boxes of items he had left behind in their residence, including VHS tapes, sex toys, and DVDs. The suit said: “Some of the property was pornographic in nature. None of the property was illegal in nature.”

In past weeks, Paul Maloney, U.S. District Court judge, honored David’s request for a summary judgment, decreeing the man’s parents have to pay for undermining his collection. The judge spurned the parents’ assertion that their son had “abandoned his property.” The man from Muncie and his folks were given until February next year to “file written submissions on the issue of damages.” David had earlier projected his erotic collection was valued at more than $29,000.

It said in part: “I do not possess your pornography. It is gone. It has either been destroyed or disposed of. I may have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don’t have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines.” The elder Werking purportedly wrote at another juncture: “Frankly. David, I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff for you.”

