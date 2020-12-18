2020 Twitter Moments that Make us All Cringe

Let’s be honest, 2020 is a weird year. This is best exemplified by the unusual 2020 Twitter moments that not only makes us cringe but also makes us think that everything took a surprising turn. This year tested not only our physical health but also our sanity. The best take away from 2020 is the fact that we all learned lessons we never thought in a million years is possible. Nevertheless, a lot of people just want the year to be over.
Now that there are only a couple of days left for 2020, is there anything else that could go haywire before the year ends? Here are the funniest and most cringe-worthy Twitter moments of 2020:
World War III rumors and memes
2020 is literally starting with world war 3 rumors & a new justin bieber album & I can’t decide which one is worse
— 6’1 (@Jairritoo) January 3, 2020
Me and the lads meeting up in jail after rejecting the world war 3 draft!#worldwar3 #WorldWarThree #WWIII pic.twitter.com/ntpsVxwCGs
— Mobeen Majeed (@MobeenMajeed1) January 3, 2020
COVID is a big hoax?
Covid is a big hoax.
— 🌹🍃SHEILA 🍃🌹 (@sdr_medco) December 8, 2020
People DENOUNCING the Coronavirus
COVID-denier in California uses a megaphone in Costco to go on a crazy rant. This is the modern Republican party. pic.twitter.com/snt7VOSqex
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 14, 2020
COVID-19 Parties
No longer rumors. Confirmed!https://t.co/DY72YRwXV9 https://t.co/eXGgMmpppn
— SaveThePlanet (@USAPatriot16) July 3, 2020
Elon Musk’s unreadable baby’s name
The name X Æ A-12 was so outlandish we had to fact check it. https://t.co/man0nnS26f
— Dan Evon (@danieljevon) December 16, 2020
Kanye West running for US President
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Trump’s income taxes that are lower than yours
Random reminder that President Trump paid $750 in federal income tax the year he became president. Still have questions about that…
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 17, 2020
Flight to NOWHERE sold out in 10 minutes
Qantas’ “flight to nowhere,” a seven-hour looping plane ride, sells out in just 10 minutes.
More: https://t.co/0ZKeAkxvKX pic.twitter.com/xci3BEdGMk
— Complex (@Complex) September 20, 2020
Trump coronavirus announcement gets 1.8M hearts
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Trump and the “rigged” Presidential elections
He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
The Weeknd canceling the Grammy’s
The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020