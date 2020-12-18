2020 Twitter Moments that Make us All Cringe

Social Media

Let’s be honest, 2020 is a weird year. This is best exemplified by the unusual 2020 Twitter moments that not only makes us cringe but also makes us think that everything took a surprising turn. This year tested not only our physical health but also our sanity. The best take away from 2020 is the fact that we all learned lessons we never thought in a million years is possible. Nevertheless, a lot of people just want the year to be over.

Now that there are only a couple of days left for 2020, is there anything else that could go haywire before the year ends? Here are the funniest and most cringe-worthy Twitter moments of 2020:

World War III rumors and memes

2020 is literally starting with world war 3 rumors & a new justin bieber album & I can’t decide which one is worse — 6’1 (@Jairritoo) January 3, 2020

Me and the lads meeting up in jail after rejecting the world war 3 draft!#worldwar3 #WorldWarThree #WWIII pic.twitter.com/ntpsVxwCGs — Mobeen Majeed (@MobeenMajeed1) January 3, 2020

COVID is a big hoax?

Covid is a big hoax. — 🌹🍃SHEILA 🍃🌹 (@sdr_medco) December 8, 2020

People DENOUNCING the Coronavirus

COVID-denier in California uses a megaphone in Costco to go on a crazy rant. This is the modern Republican party. pic.twitter.com/snt7VOSqex — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 14, 2020

COVID-19 Parties

Elon Musk’s unreadable baby’s name

The name X Æ A-12 was so outlandish we had to fact check it. https://t.co/man0nnS26f — Dan Evon (@danieljevon) December 16, 2020

Kanye West running for US President

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Trump’s income taxes that are lower than yours

Random reminder that President Trump paid $750 in federal income tax the year he became president. Still have questions about that… — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 17, 2020

Flight to NOWHERE sold out in 10 minutes

Qantas’ “flight to nowhere,” a seven-hour looping plane ride, sells out in just 10 minutes. More: https://t.co/0ZKeAkxvKX pic.twitter.com/xci3BEdGMk — Complex (@Complex) September 20, 2020

Trump coronavirus announcement gets 1.8M hearts

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump and the “rigged” Presidential elections

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Weeknd canceling the Grammy’s