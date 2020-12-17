Tyler Perry posts ‘thirst trap’ exposing he’s single & having a midlife crisis

Social Celebs

51-year-old entertainment titan Tyler Perry confesses he’s in the midst of a midlife crisis after sharing a luring image on Instagram.

Perry claims he is single and Wednesday night posted a post-workout pic of his sculpted bod, disclosing the racy side of his shift of life. The producer, director, writer, and actor captioned the image on his social media channels: “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.” Perry has long been coupled with model Gelila Bekele; the two co-parent Aman Tyler Perry, their 6-year-old son.



In his post, the Madea star wrote also that regardless of what his future looks like, he is going to “walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” Perry added: “In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!” A plethora of Perry’s limelight friends gave props to the star, with Ginuwine commenting, “Letsgochamp!!!!!” and Mario Lopez writing, “Let’s gem em TP!”

However, matters got much steamier with Perry’s fans, with pleadings for dates tumbling in. One fan wrote on Instagram: “Well sir, I’m 47 and single and a mother of two, non-problematic and YES, I’m shooting my shot!” Another fan commented: “Let’s date I’m 30.” If he wishes to not remain single, Perry ought to begin checking those DMs.

