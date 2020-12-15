Natalie Portman says she was ‘sexualized” as a child star

Social Media

Natalie Portman, 39, discussed during a podcast this week beginning her Hollywood career at a very early age and being ‘sexualized’ as a youth.

During Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, the Academy Award winning actress stated: “I was definitely aware of the fact that I was being portrayed … as this ‘Lolita’ figure. Being sexualized as a child, I think took away from my own sexuality because it made me afraid and it made me like the way I could be safe was to be like, ‘I’m conservative,’ and ‘I’m serious and you should respect me,’ and ‘I’m smart,’ and ‘don’t look at me that way.’”

The actress continued: “Whereas at that age, you do have your own sexuality and you do have your own desire, and you do want to explore things and you do want to be open. But you don’t feel safe, necessarily, when there’s older men that are interested, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no, no.’” Portman said that due to the misogyny and to safeguard herself from the unsought attention as a kid, she had assembled a “fortress” around herself.

“When I was in my teens, I was like, ‘I don’t wanna have any love scenes or make-out scenes,” Portman added. “I would start choosing parts that were less sexy because it made me worried about the way I was perceived and how safe I felt.” Back in 2018, the star thespian remarked: “I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually, I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort.”

