The Internet Shows Support for Ellen Page’s Transgender Announcement

Social Media

Hollywood is abuzz this week after Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender. He has chosen his name as Elliot and prefers to use the ‘he/him’ pronoun. The actor is well known for his role of Vanya Hargreeves in the popular Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. Thankfully, he also announced that he will continue to play the role of Vanya and his announcement does not affect his career as an actor.

The world had expressed mixed, and confused, reactions online especially since he originally came out as a lesbian back in 2014. Regardless, everyone seems to support him and Twitter is exploding with messages of praise and support. Here are some of them:

Overflowing Happiness

Pride, Truth, and Community

Your heart has always been big and you’ve used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

Let us all be our authentic selves

Congratulations to @TheElliotPage! The more of us who can be our authentic selves, the more space we create space for others to do the same. Gender is a journey and I am excited to witness all that follows from this giant step! #TransIsBeautiful #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/zHm8HuMCD3 — Imara Jones (@imarajones) December 1, 2020

Wikipedia Edited so Quickly

This is beautiful. We’re welcoming Elliot Page to the big trans family and to whoever it was who immediately changed the Wikipedia page to say “he”, you’re a good one. 💗💗💗💗💗 https://t.co/5c2CRDCUxx — Gendered Intelligence (GI) (@Genderintell) December 1, 2020

A leader and beacon of hope

Elliot Page is a being a leader and beacon of hope to countless trans and non-binary people in this moment, and we are grateful for him. ❤️ https://t.co/BHNInJ18EB — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 1, 2020

He’s always been male, he’s just public now

Remember that when someone is coming out as trans, they are telling you something that’s been a part of them from birth, whether it took them 15 or 70 years to figure out what wasn’t quite right. Just as people are born gay, Elliot has always been male. Hes just public now. — Dubwolfer (@Dubwolfer) December 2, 2020

Haters STILL ‘gon hate