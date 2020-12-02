Social Media

The Internet Shows Support for Ellen Page’s Transgender Announcement

Published on

Hollywood is abuzz this week after Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender. He has chosen his name as Elliot and prefers to use the ‘he/him’ pronoun. The actor is well known for his role of Vanya Hargreeves in the popular Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. Thankfully, he also announced that he will continue to play the role of Vanya and his announcement does not affect his career as an actor.

The world had expressed mixed, and confused, reactions online especially since he originally came out as a lesbian back in 2014. Regardless, everyone seems to support him and Twitter is exploding with messages of praise and support. Here are some of them:

Overflowing Happiness

Pride, Truth, and Community

Let us all be our authentic selves

Wikipedia Edited so Quickly

A leader and beacon of hope

He’s always been male, he’s just public now

Haters STILL ‘gon hate

