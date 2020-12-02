Hyperbaric oxygen reverses the aging process in humans, study says

Social Health

Aging, which affects all humans, has been reversed biologically by hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a new study suggests.

Scientists in Israel reversed the human clock for 30+ adults aged 64 and older by reverting two crucial body regions figured responsible for the ill-health and frailty associated with growing older. Shielding caps at the tips of chromosomes, dubbed telomeres, minimize, causing cells to stop duplicating and DNA to become damaged as people age. On the same coin, senescent cells amass in the body, deterring regeneration. Discarding senescent cells and extending telomere length is the focal point of anti-aging research.

In a hyperbaric chamber, the 35 patients were routinely granted pure oxygen which expanded the length of their telomeres by twenty percent, a deed that has never been attained before. Scientists noted the development may mean the trial participants’ telomeres were now as lengthened as they had been 25 years earlier. The therapy decreased also senescent cells by up to thirty-seven percent, sanctioning new healthy cells to grow anew. Studies in animals have shown that abolishing senescent cells lengthens remaining life by more than thirty-three percent.

Professor Shai Efrati, director of the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center said: “Since telomere shortening is considered the ‘Holy Grail’ of the biology of aging, many pharmacological and environmental interventions are being extensively explored in the hopes of enabling telomere elongation. The significant improvement of telomere length shown during and after these unique protocols provides the scientific community with a new foundation of understanding that aging can indeed be targeted and reversed at the basic cellular-biological level.”

