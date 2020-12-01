Obamas producing series about mayhem of Trump administration

Entertainment

The Obamas will produce a sketch series premised on the changeover between Barack’s administration and the ingoing Trump presidency.

Via their company Higher Ground Productions and their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, Barack and Michelle will impart The G Word to the over-the-top content platform and production company. Filming is set to start within the new year. The series will be mistily sourced from The Fifth Risk, a book by Michael Lewis’ book, the rights of which they acquired in 2018. Previous books of Mr. Lewis have been modified for the screen including The Big Short and Moneyball — two motion pictures that are critically-acclaimed.

The G Word will purportedly be partly a documentary and partly a sketch comedy. Adam Conover will lead the show, which seeks to inquire whether the government is a trustworthy institution or a mucky word, according to reports. The comedian tweeted: “Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I’m creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government. It’s called The G Word, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The Obamas’ initial project with Netflix was American Factory (2019) — a docudrama about a Chinese billionaire in post-industrial Ohio unveiling a factory in the chaff of a desolate General Motors plant. It reveals the fable of how early optimism and hope give way to obstacles as working-class America clashes with high-tech China. Becoming, Michelle Obama’s autobiography, became a Netflix documentary as well.

