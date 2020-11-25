The World’s First 6G Satellite Has Been Launched By China

Enterprise

China effectively launched the planet’s first 6G satellite, which utilizes Terahertz waves to transmit data at speeds faster than 5G.

Earlier this month, China launched 13 satellites into space along with a Long March 6 rocket. Among the dozen or so satellites was one termed as “the world’s first 6G satellite.” 5G—what is regarded as the fifth, and the latest generation of wireless broadband networks—is still in its babyhood. Authentic 5G networks function between 30 and 300 Gigahertz in electromagnetic (radio) waves, which are a higher frequency (10 to 100 times to be exact) than the preceding 4G cellular networks.

As cellular networks become progressively engorged, and the demand for less latency and quicker speeds continues to rise, cellular suppliers are peering at higher bandwidths for the following generation of cellular tech. THz (terahertz waves) unfortunately has the same Achilles’ Heel as 5G with the millimeter waves utilized. In Earth’s atmosphere, the water vapor is a strong chemisorptive of THz radiation, restricting the range of terahertz applications. The same problem continues to decelerate the widespread advancement of 5G, and will plausibly impede the rollout of 6G if it implements terahertz waves.

The latest technology may too spur similar worries faced by the deployment of 5G. The erection of 5G towers in metropolises triggered conspiracy theories to thrive. Without any proof, in recent months people have inaccurately linked 5G to the COVID-19 epidemic, which may have driven citizens of the United Kingdom to burn down approx 80 cellular phone towers.

