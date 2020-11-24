Miley Cyrus ‘fell off’ during the outbreak — but is 2 weeks sober now

Social Celebs

Miley Cyrus said she has struggled during the epidemic claiming she “fell off” and will not feign that she has remained substance-free.

“I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober,” the Popstar/actress said who back in June disclosed that she was then six months sober. “I feel like I really accepted that time.” The Wrecking Ball songstress said she has decided the blame game is not her forte. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,'” she said. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Cyrus stated she has issues with temperance and said she feels everybody should do what works for them. That may not be soberness for everyone, the singer said, though she noted for her liquor can lead to impulsive actions. “I don’t have a problem with drinking,” she noted. “I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time.”

The LOL star has been through a lot and says a “cocktail of chaos” depicts the last 3 years of her life. During that time she and Liam Hemsworth split up, after less than a year of matrimony and an off-and-on relationship for ten years. Before the pair parted ways, they lost their residence during wildfires in Malibu. Cyrus added: “Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse are a few of the celebrities who all died young. It’s a very pivotal time for me. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you.”

