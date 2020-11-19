Spike Lee Prepared to Direct Musical about Viagra

Social Celebs

Spike Lee and eOne are prepping a lowborn distended tuner on the breakthrough of Pfizer‘s magic drug: Viagra.

Due to Pfizer getting headlines recently for its possible breakthrough coronavirus vaccine, Lee is set to direct the screenplay about Viagra he’s penned with Kwame Kwei-Armah. The musical is based on “All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra,” a David Kushner Esquire piece. It is influenced by the actual events surrounding Pfizer’s uncovering and launch of the erectile dysfunction cure Sildenafil (Viagra).

The ‘little blue pill’ was incubated as a therapy for chest pain heart-related only for scientists to unearth its game-changing traits that transpired below the belt. In the global marketplace, Viagra had instant staying power, turning up sex lives around the planet. 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Spike Lee’s brand, will produce with Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures. The project will be the next feature for Spike Lee, who has been on a strong role with HBO Max’s American Utopia and Netflix’s Vietnam saga Da 5 Bloods.

Lee spoke on the prospect of his first musical: “First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow, Rusty Behind” Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You, Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint, And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”

