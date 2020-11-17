Gillian Anderson quit Hollywood after seeing ‘worst of the industry’

Social Celebs

After enduring “the worst part of the industry,” Gillian Anderson quit Hollywood immediately moved to London in 2002.

Gillian Anderson was on “The X-Files” — however, when one of the biggest TV shows of all-time went off the air in 2002, she made an audacious move and quit Hollywood. Rather than pursue another series or shift to feature films shot in and about Los Angeles, the actor relocated to London (where she resided as a kid before her parents migrated her to the States). It’s a decision she now concedes perplexed many.

“A lot of people didn’t understand when I moved to London after the success of ‘The X-Files’ and asked why I would disappear from Hollywood,” Anderson explained. “I always missed the UK and always knew I was going to end up back here.” She became a renowned celeb via the sci-fi series by playing Agent Dana Scully. Though, Anderson didn’t feel comfy in Hollywood. “Back then, part of that decision was also that I had a complicated relationship with becoming so famous so young and seeing the worst part of what the industry can be. I really hated it and wanted to get away.”

Anderson has never assessed making a perpetual switch back to the States. She marked: “The rewards that I’ve been blessed with for following my instincts are many, and I never got to the point of even considering moving back to America.” Meantime, the actress recently confessed she’d struggle to cope with the obstacles of fame as a young actor in the social media era. She furthered: “I cannot imagine what it must be like for young and impressionable actors getting into the business today with the whole tweeting thing, members of the public snapping you on their phones and the fact that anyone can post a picture of you sitting in a restaurant.”

