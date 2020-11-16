Wife spends thousands on vet bills after husband blames farts on their dog

Social Media

After her mendacious husband blamed his farts on the dog., a wife has disclosed how she dumped thousands on vet bills.

The pregnant lady said Jerry, her dog, underwent pricey tests after she became alarmed about his “inconceivable” and “stinky” gas. The ordeal began thirty days ago when the wife was left appalled by a “really revolting” smell during supper, which her hubby contended was caused by the pooch. Though after weeks of scaremongering and intensifying vet bills, her spouse came clean finally. Peeved, the wife kicked him out of their abode and said he was even eschewed by his relatives over the low blow.

“We have a dog, Jerry. He’s an absolute sweetheart and I love him dearly,” the wife explained. A month ago, my husband, Jerry and I were eating dinner when suddenly I smelled something really disgusting. My husband instantly made a face so I knew it wasn’t just me. I couldn’t stand the smell and left the room. Later in bed, my husband told me the dog farted. The smell was unbelievable. It honestly smelled a little like rotten eggs. I thought it was a one-off because the dog does fart (as do we) but it’s never been this bad.

“Over the next week, the smell would come again and again at random times. I lit candles, incense – nothing worked. This whole time I thought it was the dog and said, ‘OK, I’m taking him to the vet. A fart this stinky isn’t normal.’ Through all this my husband kept silent. But even after the vet recommended a diet change, the horrific smells at home continued.” She spoke of her husband’s untruth: “To be clear, I didn’t mind he lied in the moment. But he knew we were going to the vet, the vet was confused. He even went to vet appointments with me. It takes him a full-on panic attack and mental breakdown to say the truth? His mother is on my side as well. She called him, in no uncertain terms, an idiot.”

