Kaley Cuoco cited what it felt like taping with ex Johnny Galecki as their characters on TBBT were engaged in uninterrupted love scenes.

A lot of us would find it exceedingly uncomfortable to film a lovemaking scene with an ex-flame. For Cuoco, it was just another day in the office. On Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the goddess from The Big Bang Theory opened up about what it was like filming love scenes in bed with her real-life ex-boyfriend and co-star Johnny Galecki. The two dated from 2007 to 2009, which is the time when seasons 1-3 aired on CBS. However, following their breakup, Cuoco detected their characters Leonard and Penny appeared to have copulation more and more often. The actress suspects Chuck Lorre, the Big Bang’s creator, did that “purposefully” to kid the actors.

Cuoco told Shepard on Monday of this week, “When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second.” The soon-to-be 35-year-old persisted with a laugh, “Johnny and I talk about it and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose—just to f–k with us… If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.”

In season 7, Penny and Leonard got engaged and in season 9 they finally tied the knot. On the podcast, Cuoco relayed her own dating history with Galecki and disclosed where they stand today. She said: “We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend. We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up… Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

