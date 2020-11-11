Man asks to view 27th floor condo for sale….. jumps to death

Social Media

A man died after jumping from a condo at Sierra Towers, the ultra-affluent luxe high-rise that is residence to some of the top celebs.

Notwithstanding, the man was not a resident of the high-rise condominium building. The Sheriff’s station in West Hollywood confirmed that a man hopped from the balcony of a vacant unit in the building at approximately 2:30 pm on Nov. 10. He garnered access to the plush 27th-floor high-rise by masquerading as a prospective purchaser. The man went to the balcony when the realtor’s back was turned and calmly jumped off.

Several people witnessed the man’s fall and there was no foul play involved, according to the Sheriff’s station Watch Commander. He perished upon impact with the below ground. The Sierra Towers management declined to comment when telephoned and queried for more information.

Built-in 1965 (from designs by Jack Charneyand, a mid-century modern architect), the Sierra Towers stands 31 stories high. As a result of it being constructed on a hill, in the greater Los Angeles area, it is the highest building above sea level. It opened originally as an apartment building, but with 146 units, in 1974 it converted to condominiums and swiftly began luring celebrity residents. David Geffen has owned a unit there. As have Elton John, Sandra Bullock, Joan Collins, Sidney Poitier, Lily Collins, Kelly Osbourne, and Adam Sandler. Cher conspicuously owned two units on abutting floors and had them compounded into one colossus two-story condo. Two of TV’s Friends – Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry – have owned dwellings there as well.

