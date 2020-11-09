Social Media

After allegedly trying to persuade restaurant workers that she was a federal agent and should get free Chick-fil-A, a woman was arrested.

Free grub isn’t worth going to jail over. Even when the police arrived, the woman evidently continued to assert she was an FBI agent. Kimberly George Ragsdale by pretending to be an FBI agent tried to receive free food from a Chick-fil-A, reports some digital news outlets. Employees were seemingly not convinced and dialed 911 to report the lady. This is not the first time Ragsdale has sought to get complimentary food and has threatened to apprehend employees when they don’t supply the food, according to several reports.

When police arrived, Ragsdale supposedly continued on as if she was a federal agent. She purportedly informed officers that because her credentials were electronic-only she possessed no identification. Officers slapped handcuffs on Ragsdale and detained her. She ostensibly pretended to converse with an intended radio in her shirt, reporting that she was being apprehended and that the domestic intelligence and security service needed to send somebody to the Rockmart Police Department.

Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner spoke in a statement: “We are thankful for the observant and professional staff at CFA who knew what to do and gathered the info needed for us to make our case and catch her in the act. We would like to inform our citizens to call 911 if someone is claiming to be an officer if they aren’t in a marked car, or in a proper uniform, or if they don’t have the proper credentials.” Ragsdale was hit with impersonating a public officer, according to an arrest report.

