Americans turned Election anxiety to funny memes and jokes on Twitter

The time it takes to call the election results is stressful for everyone. Watching the news as the vote count trickle in slowly is like watching a sloth climb up a tree. Annoyingly slow but all we can do is wait. What better way to deal with anxiety than to turn to election memes and jokes online? Twitter is exploding with the funniest election jokes that even non-Americans are joining in. What is even more amazing is that election memes seem to get wittier and more hilarious every time. The world is truly invested in creating, watching, and laughing at election memes. Sometimes, it would even seem that people are more concerned about memes than the actual results.

Here are some of the funniest and wittiest memes and jokes about #Election2020:

Why is the vote count taking so long, anyway?

Nevada after counting 5 votes in an hour pic.twitter.com/WvyMrocvGJ — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) November 5, 2020

The Count Meme never gets old!

A vision of the future

Trump being shut out of the White House on January 20th pic.twitter.com/L1PKgVMUvW — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) November 6, 2020

How it feels like waiting for #Election2020 Results

Election Night 2020 pic.twitter.com/TdQPtLUtrD — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) November 4, 2020

Sounds better as a sports commentary

The election coverage is so much better with NFL Primetime music 😂 (@soIoucity) pic.twitter.com/eY2kjBcVLY — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 4, 2020

Every American on the planet right now

checking the news today pic.twitter.com/Gf0fBoAKVL — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 4, 2020

All for the jokes and memes

Europeans following the election just for the memes pic.twitter.com/lN00ctSwnk — 𝕳𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@OluKartel) November 4, 2020

Why ARE we surprised that it’s slow?

Everyone for several months: the election will take days to call, we won’t know on the night Election: takes several days to call, not clear on the night Everyone: pic.twitter.com/t1ZGnCOky0 — Milkman Memes For Lib Dem Teens (@MilkmanMeme) November 4, 2020

The Count Meme…Again!

Always a classic election meme pic.twitter.com/lEMcUaGIZH — Dad update 2.0 Downloading (@DadaBaseThought) November 4, 2020

Too distracted to work through election week

This is my favorite, and truest, US election meme. pic.twitter.com/uVBj50C6D4 — Tessy Schlosser (@tessyschlo) November 5, 2020

#MeAsACanadian trends in Canada

Me, as a Canadian on US Election Day pic.twitter.com/6LCjdHNArr — Rox✨ (@rox_the_riot) November 3, 2020

The Notebook? No, just #Election2020