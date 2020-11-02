Social News

Climate change is here and it seems here to stay. We see evidence of it on the news on the regular basis. Why is the Pacific most affected by climate change? In fact, the Philippines, a group of islands near the Pacific, has suffered three of the strongest typhoons in recent history. Even if the news is about some islands so far away in the Pacific, we cannot deny that climate change exists.

Oceans absorb nine-tenths of Earth’s excess heat

Oceans soak up the earth’s excess heat. This is why we do not notice a distinct and rapid rise in air temperatures due to greenhouse emissions. What the ocean does is that it dissipates this excess heat and distributes it to its span and depth. Because of this, the temperatures of the oceans have been rising creating disturbing changes in its nature. It causes the global sea levels to rise as polar ice caps melt due to added heat. It changes the chemical composition of water harming ecosystems for marine biodiversity like fish, mangroves, and coral reefs. The most horrifying of all, it creates not only more intense cyclones but also droughts.

An Alteration to Ocean Currents and Pacific Climate Change

This does not affect only the ocean currents. In fact, it affects wind currents as well. This will change the direction of cyclones and typhoons occurring in the Pacific. It may also change the migratory patterns of many marine and bird species. This change in migratory patterns will also change ecosystems that rely on such patterns for sustenance and nutrients.

Pacific Climate Change WILL still get worse

The rise in global temperatures may have been slowed down by the ocean’s absorption of heat. However, it would seem that this capability of the ocean is starting to weaken. Once this happens, the overall temperature, behavior, and composition of oceans will change. Who knows what disturbing and horrific events will result from this. At this point, many scientists are debating whether changes in human resource consumption and waste production can still reverse the effects of climate change. Do we still have the chance to save our Mother Earth?

Islands in the Pacific know that the oceans have changed over the decades. Climate change not only affects their home but also their ways of life. Changes in biodiversity affect their food security. Losses of natural barriers affect their vulnerability to natural calamities. Rising sea levels threaten to flood their islands with water, losing their homes forever.