LeBron James producing documentary on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Social Celebs

CNN Films is teaming up with LeBron James and his production company to produce an impending documentary regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street,” directed by Salima Koroma, will depict the authentic, heartrending tale of one of America’s ugliest race riots. Jamal Henderson, chief operating officer of SpringHill, said: “With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism.” James, the 4x NBA champion, will serve as an executive producer for the docudrama.

While verified by both public records and survivors, the Tulsa Race Massacre has long remained as a singular event of American history that has gone on under-attested. In 1921, a bogus report of an African-American man assaulting a Caucasian woman spurred a bloody ambush on Black residents in Tulsa. Most universally identified as the Tulsa massacre, the race melee bled from an unconnected tussle outside of Tulsa city gaol and into the bulk African-American neighborhood of Greenwood. The residents were bedeviled by a gang of White residents. Assisted by the local National Guard and armed with guns, Black persons in the area were slaughtered with unaccountability.

Due to its pitiful recordings, investigators have projected that between 150 and 300 women, men, and children were murdered, though have yet to unearth graves that retain their bodies. When the riot was done, Greenwood was torched to the ground. CNN Worldwide executive Amy Entelis spoke: “CNN Films could not be more proud to partner with The SpringHill Company for this long-overdue recognition of the tragedy of what happened in Greenwood, and to contribute to the reconciliation that comes with the acknowledgment of history. Salima Koroma’s vision will yield a truly thoughtful film.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

What Should We Expect from Paris Hilton’s New Documentary

Here Are Four Awesome Documentaries On YouTube Right Now