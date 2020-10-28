Internet’s ‘Hot’ Celebrities and how they are telling you to Vote

Social Media

The US Presidential elections are just days away and Americans all over the world are bracing themselves for the outcome. Celebrities are using their social media influence to encourage every registered voter to exercise their rights and to vote wisely. A multitude of tactics have been used by celebrities for years and, each time, the audiences are still awed by their creativity and wittiness in making their stands about electoral campaigns and the elections.

VOTING IS SEXY Campaign

What is trending right now is the #VILF campaign by a popular dating site known as OKCupid. The goal is to get their very attractive users to get voting 2020 badges and use #VILF (meaning ‘Voters I’d like to F…’) as proudly as they possibly can. They want to let younger Americans know that it is very attractive for others to see their matches voting wisely during these coming elections.

Vote Thirst Trapping

This is not the first time that this tactic is used as a campaign. It was used in the 2016 and 2018 elections as well. In recent years, celebrities have been really vocal about their bets and platforms during the elections. Usually, they use eye-catching images of themselves while including voting and registration-related captions. One popular example of this would be Kylie Jenner posting a photo of herself in a bikini and captioning “but are you registered to vote? Click the link on my bio..let’s make a plan to vote together“. Are you curious about the turnout? She converted thousands of her followers into registered voters.

Sending us all a message by getting stripped

Uh-Oh, should parents be worried about this? Well, no not really. With lockdowns and social distancing around us, it is difficult for influential people to rally together the voters and encourage them to vote wisely. To get the attention they need, they promote voting by recording themselves (from shoulders up) “naked”.

Last September, Chris Evans *accidentally* posted an NSFW photo of him on Instagram (sadly taken down now). He was the talk of thirst town and he used this to his advantage to tell his followers to vote on November 3rd. I mean, what is sexier than Chris Evans telling all of us to vote?

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

