These Dumb Tiktok Challenges Could Make You Famous But Never Do Them

Challenges are very popular on social media, especially on TikTok. Some users believe that the more challenges you do successfully, the higher are the chances of getting likes and follows from peers. Well, admittedly, social media is an ever-growing platform of crazies. Some of this ‘crazy’ stuff on the internet may be funny for a lot of adults. But, when this information gets to the wrong hands, especially an unsupervised child, the danger becomes inevitable.

Here are some of the dumbest and most dangerous challenges going viral on TikTok that may make you famous but you should never, ever do:

The Choking Challenge

Also known as “How to make yourself pass out challenge” it involves temporarily cutting the flow of oxygen into the brain with various objects. This is one of the craziest and, honestly, disturbing challenges on TikTok so far. Kids are trying to get temporary lightheadedness from momentarily cutting their oxygen supply. Believe it or not, the “Choking Game” has been rising popularity among kids even before TikTok.

Kids are using electrical cords, rope, curtains, or any material they could find at home. Young children may not understand the permanent repercussions of these dangerous challenges to their bodies.

Please, kids, DO NOT TRY THESE AT HOME.

Pass Out Challenge

Now, the “How to Make yourself pass out challenge” may not use any rope or “equipment” to get to the goal. However, this challenge is equally dangerous and stupid as the choking challenge. This involves swaying one’s head from side-to-side repeatedly until they pass out. Medically, this is similar to inducing one’s self to suffocation. The brain loses oxygen until a person loses consciousness.

DISCLAIMER: This challenge could trigger not only fainting but severe side effects like seizures, comatose, brain damage, and even death. DO NOT DO THIS AT HOME.

The Fire Challenge

Sometimes, it is difficult to understand how the mind works. Putting rubbing alcohol on your body then lighting it on fire is a huge red flag! However, so many teenagers are still doing it seems unaware of the dangers it could lead to.

What is worse about seeing teenagers do this fire challenge? Parents allowing them to. There are cases where parents are arrested and charged for contributing and helping (YES HELPING) their children do the challenge.

TWEENS, NEVER EVER PLAY WITH FIRE.

The Penny Challenge

The challenge involves plugging in a charger halfway then touching it with a penny to create sparks. There are two dangers to this challenge. One is that it is a major fire hazard. Two, electrical shocks are dangerous especially in children.

PARENTS, ALWAYS BE WARY OF YOUR CHILDREN ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

