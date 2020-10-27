Entertainment

A new trailer for “Saved by the Bell” extends the first look at Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising their roles of Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris.

The old posse is back together again! And let’s keep it one hundred, for much of the viewers of this impending streaming sitcom, Principal Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins) says what we’re all thinking, “I just care about Zack and Kelly!” The trailer, which you can watch below, speaks explicitly to fanatics of the late 80s/early 90s original Saturday morning series with callbacks such as Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) being called “Mama” by A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).

The ‘Saved By the Bell’ trailer displays also Zack, Kelly, Jessie, and Slater taking the stage for what seems to be a ‘Zack Attack’ reunification in the style of Morris’ illustrious dream regarding his band — despite Jessie not being in that episode/dream. Even Patrick Thomas O’Brien as Mr. Dewey pops up in the trailer as a cameo, which too boasts a remixed variant of “Friends Forever.” Though it also provides a glimpse into the profoundly new storyline for this rebirth of the sitcom: Governor Zack Morris (yeah, you read that right) shuts down numerous underfinanced high schools, leaving its students to be engrossed by those in more advantaged areas, notably Bayside High School.

Slater works as the gym teacher at Bayside High. Slater is especially “hyped” for these new kids (Haskiri Velazquez’s Daisy, Alycia Pascual-Peña’s Aisha, and Dexter Darden’s Devante) to show up because he can share his tale of arriving in Bayside’s halls as the new kid and at last identifying a place he felt was home. He states: “This place is magic,.” The trailer confirms too that if you thought it was odd that Max (Ed Alonzo) staged magic tricks at his customer’s tables (e.g. pulling out live birds) while serving food at his diner, you were simply ahead of your time.

