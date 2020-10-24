This NSFW Website Will Compel You To Vote & Please Yourself

Shareables

A production company has initiated a cheeky way to incentivize Americans to hit the polls in November and vote.

For those lukewarm on getting out and voting for Trump or Biden, perhaps wankthevote.com will light a fire in your undergarments. In a nutshell, the site reels persons in with 18 and older material then slap them with a divergent kind of 18+ content…beneficial and tenable voting information. The site is a one-stop-shop for those who’d like more details regarding voting in addition to getting carnal gratification via self-stimulation — au fond, it’s a win-win all around the board!

Wankthevote.com already has a fistful of inclined participants and is moving forward with paid ads (mainly on Pornhub) and community advocacy. Behind the saucy site is Travis McCall, a partner at Capitol Art Creative, an open-source creative and production company settled in San Francisco. Capitol Art Creative curates tailored teams of freelancers to onslaught projects and have collaborated with brands such as Levi’s, LinkedIn, and Lyft.

Teamed with McCall is Katherine Fernandez, a San Francisco-based copywriter and freelance creative director. Wank The Vote was initially Fernandez’s idea before she recruited CAC to assist. Along with fostering the idea, Fernandez wrote the entire copy on wankthevote.com and is helping run CAC’s Twitter. Additionally, McCall and Fernandez brought in Marsha Chandy, a New York City-based art director and freelance creative director, to help with visuals e.g. logos, web design, assets, advertisements, etc. Ironically, Chandy received her green card recently, so even though she’s incapable of voting she felt Wank The Vote still was a sensational way to make a favorable impact in the land she calls home now.

