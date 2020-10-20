Social Celebs

While filming “Avatar 2,” Sigourney Weaver was 70 years old though that only impelled her to perform her own stunts.

In a new interview, Weaver revealed some of the stringent prep work that was necessary to produce the “Avatar” sequel(s). James Cameron has stated the first sequel examines the submersed worlds of the fictive Pandora, which forced the actors and Weaver to be able to perform stunts while underwater. Weaver said a lot of her prep work consumed of deep-sea diving in Hawaii, and Key West, Florida. The star trained also with “elite military divers so that she could hold her breath, after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen, for more than six minutes.”

The longer other cast members and Weaver could hold their breath in a single period underwater, the more takes the famed director could film. Weaver said: “My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of. I don’t really say to myself, ‘Well, you can’t do this.’ Or, ‘You can’t do that.’ Let me at it! And we’ll see. I had some concerns, but that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.’”

According to reports “Weaver and other members of the cast had to learn not to squint or clamp their mouths shut — both natural reactions when you’re submerged — during take after take in a gigantic water tank. She had weights around her waist and professional divers who sped her back to the surface for air at brief, regular intervals.” On December 16, 2022, “Avatar 2” is set for a theatrical release. “Avatar 3” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024. The fourth and fifth movies are expected to come out in 2026 and 2028.

