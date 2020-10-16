Woman says she woke up to pastor urinating on her on plane

Social News

A familiar pastor is accused of peeing on a slumbering woman in the backseat of a plane as she headed back to Detroit from Las Vegas.

Alicia Beverly had balled out in Vegas and was anxious to get home Friday night. Commuters were on the red-eye flight and everyone was asleep pretty much, her included. Beverly claimed she was curled next to her sister up in a back seat when abruptly she awoke to the feeling of a ‘golden shower.’ “It felt warm like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she noted. In her drowsy fog, directly at eye level, she witnessed something very unforeseen. “I jump up and I saw his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up.

“By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!” She shrieked and garnered the attention of everybody on the flight, including an off-duty cop who scrambled over and subdued the man, an acclaimed pastor from North Carolina. The churchman had an apparent response to a sleep aid, according to sources. “He didn’t say anything the whole time he was standing there,” Beverly said.

Beverly added after being treated like a urinal, she sat in her damp clothes for numerous hours before landing in Romulus. The pastor was arrested though has yet to be charged. The FBI oversees flight incidents and they will decide if the pastor is charged or not. Beverly spoke: “I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay but I had to tell them why I needed to leave. It was a lot. My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten 4 hours of sleep.” The pastor has elected not to comment on the event.

