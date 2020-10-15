Penelope Ann Miller Set to Play Nancy Reagan in Biopic

Social Celebs

Penelope Ann Miller will play Nancy Reagan in a biopic about former President Ronald Reagan that stars Dennis Quaid in the leading role.

The film is presently, and unobtrusively, in production in Oklahoma, with Robert Davi and Jon Voight in the cast as well. Sean McNamara is directing the drama that hails from producer Mark Joseph and Rawhide Pictures. Joseph has produced No Safe Spaces, a First Amendment documentary, and co-executive produced The Vessel, a faith-based drama starring Martin Sheen. The script was penned by Howard Klausner which is adjusting or taking incentive from The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, a book written by Paul Kengor.

The tale is said to gander at Reagan’s life via the eyes of a fictional character (a KGB agent) as he tracks the thespian-turned-SAG chief executive-turned-governor of California-turned-President from opposing-Communist reformer in Hollywoodland to Commander-in-Chief of the free world. Voight is playing the KGB agent. Davi stars as Leonid Brezhnev, who was the Soviet Union’s ruler throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Nancy Reagan began as an actress who became the second wife of Ronald Reagan and went on to become the first lady when he thrived as President. In the ear, one of her political donations was a significant anti-drug campaign. Miller is the seasoned actress who starred in Kindergarten Cop, The Shadow, and Carlito’s Way. She appeared in 2011’s The Artist, an Academy Award-winning Hollywood tribute, as well as The Birth of a Nation (2016). Critics are already saying Reagan will be a compelling motion picture that will shed light on a truly singular story.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Funny Or Die Creates Hilarious Donald Trump Biopic With Johnny Depp

Joni Mitchell Didn’t Want Taylor Swift To Star In Biopic