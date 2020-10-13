Newman from ‘Seinfeld’ drops anti-Trump PSA regarding Postal Service

Social Celebs

Wayne Knight has revived his much-adored role of Newman, the nemesis of Jerry Seinfeld and postman, for a modern political ad.

In the overhang of the US election on November 3, the sitcom actor emerged in an ad coordinated by Pacronym (a Democratic political action committee) in which he blasts President Trump‘s efforts to curtail mail-in voting. The advert, written by David Mandel (a one-time “Seinfeld” writer), is entitled ‘A Friendly Message From Your Neighborhood Mail Carrier.’ In the 120-second clip, Knight onslaughts the “systematic, premeditated assault on the US mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General.”

“That guy’s never even licked a stamp. They’ve had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail when everybody knows that the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.” Knight says: “When the mail stops, the world stops!” while taking shots at the Trump administration for removing mail-boxes, decommissioning sorting machines, and shortening working hours. He urged persons to vote in-person early and to account for potential delays to send in ballots via mail as soon as possible.

In 1992, Knight debuted as Newman in the episode of ‘The Suicide’, from the sitcom’s third series. Newman swiftly became a fan favorite, resurfacing various times until the show’s finale in 1998. Earlier 2020, meantime, for a new Netflix special and for the first time in 22 years the iconic Jerry Seinfeld returned to stand-up. A critic wrote in a four-star review: “He might have a lot more money, a bit more waffle and a few new things to moan about, but he’s still the same king of comedy he always was.”

