Inspiring Social Media Posts on World Mental Health Day

Everyone must remember that overall wellness includes not just physical health but mental health as well. Societies have come a long way of being more welcoming of the fact that mental health is a big deal. It is important in every stage of life and in every person’s EVERY day. In many cases, it could mean life and death. World Mental Health Day may have been celebrated on the 10th of October. However, it does not mean that thinking about mental health should end in just one day. Instead, it should be a continuous discussion.
It should not just end in a day!
Just because #WorldMentalHealthDay is over, doesn’t mean the millions of people suffering with their mental health, stop. This is some thing we need to talk about everyday. Mental illness needs constant awareness. Don’t stop talking about it because the day is over!
No one is measured just by their accomplishments
Just did some meditating and this really struck me. From being little we start measuring ourselves by our achievements and what we're good at but that's not who you are – if you fail at something that doesn't mean you're any worse a person. If you're not where you want to be in life doesn't mean you're any less a person than someone you perceive as successful. Be kind to yourself.
Wanna play for some self-care bingo?
Life can feel overwhelming for youth, especially with the pandemic. Investing time to ‘check out of their day and into themselves’ is a positive way to take care of their mental health. Try out this Self-Care Bingo as a family routine together💕@HdsbWellness #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/jtc0oNiCVw
Take charge of your health
Eat well, keep the doctor away and stay alive
Make your health YOUR priority
Mental health, should always be your primary priority! 💜 Because if you're mentally healthy, it will be the reason that you can overcome and go through stuff in life. Not everyone goes free from it. It hits all kind of people. Through awareness we can release it from being a taboo.
Yes, you CAN!
I can survive! #WorldMentalHealthDay
