Inspiring Social Media Posts on World Mental Health Day

Everyone must remember that overall wellness includes not just physical health but mental health as well. Societies have come a long way of being more welcoming of the fact that mental health is a big deal. It is important in every stage of life and in every person’s EVERY day. In many cases, it could mean life and death. World Mental Health Day may have been celebrated on the 10th of October. However, it does not mean that thinking about mental health should end in just one day. Instead, it should be a continuous discussion.

Here’s what the internet has to say about World Mental Health Day:

It should not just end in a day!

Just because #WorldMentalHealthDay is over, doesn’t mean the millions of people suffering with their mental health, stop. This is some thing we need to talk about everyday. Mental illness needs constant awareness. Don’t stop talking about it because the day is over! — Chloe Bellerby (@ChloeBellerbyMH) October 12, 2020

No one is measured just by their accomplishments

Wanna play for some self-care bingo?

Life can feel overwhelming for youth, especially with the pandemic. Investing time to ‘check out of their day and into themselves’ is a positive way to take care of their mental health. Try out this Self-Care Bingo as a family routine together💕@HdsbWellness #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/jtc0oNiCVw — CRW Student Success (@CRWSST) October 12, 2020

Take charge of your health

Make your health YOUR priority

Yes, you CAN!

