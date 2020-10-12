Social Health

Inspiring Social Media Posts on World Mental Health Day

Everyone must remember that overall wellness includes not just physical health but mental health as well. Societies have come a long way of being more welcoming of the fact that mental health is a big deal. It is important in every stage of life and in every person’s EVERY day. In many cases, it could mean life and death. World Mental Health Day may have been celebrated on the 10th of October. However, it does not mean that thinking about mental health should end in just one day. Instead, it should be a continuous discussion.

Image Source: Pixabay

Here’s what the internet has to say about World Mental Health Day:

It should not just end in a day!

No one is measured just by their accomplishments

Just did some meditating and this really struck me. From being little we start measuring ourselves by our achievements and what we’re good at but that’s not who you are – if you fail at something that doesn’t mean you’re any worse a person. If you’re not where you want to be in life doesn’t mean you’re any less a person than someone you perceive as successful. Be kind to yourself. #worldhealthday #bekindtoyouself #beachbodylife #meditation #livingwithms #mswarrior #80dayobsession #beachbodyuk #beachbodyworkout #homeworkout #workout #workoutathome #workoutroutine #msgirlgettingfit #fitlife #gettingfit #fitness #5amclub #morningworkout #ultimateportionfix #normalizenormalbodies #normalisenormalbodies #sweatathome #bodykindness #bodypositivity #livingroomworkouts #fixate

Wanna play for some self-care bingo?

Take charge of your health

Make your health YOUR priority

Yes, you CAN!

Image Source: Pixy

