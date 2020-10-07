“Baby Shark” children’s song used to taunt jail inmates, DA says

Social News

At least four prisoners were handcuffed and barred to a wall while “Baby Shark,” a kid’s song, played for hours on repeat loudly.

In an odd case of “mental torture”, two former Oklahoma County jail employees and their supervisor forced inmates to stand for extended periods of time handcuffed while listening to “Baby Shark” on repeat at blaring volumes. The supervisor retired in the midst of the internal investigation while two of the defendants resigned. Now, the supervisor and the former detention officers face misdemeanor cruelty charges.

According to the charge, at least four convicts were exposed to the “inhuman” discipline last November and December in an attorney visitation room of the detention center. Investigators say the prisoners were compelled to stand the whole time, hands cuffed behind them and fastened to the wall. On Wednesday the misdemeanor charges were filed against 50-year-old former Hendershot Oklahoma County jail supervisor Christopher Raymond and ex-employees Christian Charles Miles and Gregory Cornell Butler Jnr, both 21. Prater stated: “It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario. I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”

Miles and Butler are suspected of imposing the unscrupulous discipline, and Lieutenant Hendershott is accused of having knowledge of the situation and doing nothing to cease it. The sheriff said Wednesday that Miles and Butler were suspended from any contact with prisoners “as soon as I learned about it.” He claimed the lieutenant retired soon after and the 21-year-olds resigned. An investigator noted in filed case affidavits: “The playing of the music was said to be a joke between Miles and Butler. The music put undue emotional stress on the inmates who were most likely already suffering from physical stressors.”

YOU MAY LIKE:

Correctional Officers Didn’t Notice Inmate Giving Birth

Jail Inmates Attempt to Get the Coronavirus For Early Release