According to insiders, Hugh Hefner‘s celebrated Playboy Mansion was stripped and left to rot by plunderers in 2017 at the time of his death.

Hefner had sold the manse before he passed but was permitted to remain living there up until his demise at age 91. New photos display the renowned party palazzo undergoing significant renovations as its latest owner attempts to get it back into an inhabitable state. In 2016, the place was sold for $100million under the stipulation that the Playboy pioneer could rent it until he died. The pool where Mr. Hefner threw his feral jamborees has been drained, the house is garbed with scaffolding, and the grounds have been razed.

Sources have insisted after Hefner perished freebooters raided the residence and stripped it bare – with masonry pieces even being chipped away for mementos. A source told reporters: “The bedrooms – even Hef’s – were stripped of things like sex toys, gold-plated statues, used sheets, and lingerie. Valuable art was snatched from the walls – with imprints of the frames still visible.” Pieces of rock were swiped from the landscaping in the manse’s iconic grotto and the patio furniture was pilfered also. The gaming room was spared however as fitments (e.g. pinball machines) were too heavy to be carried away by despoilers.

The mansion’s new owner, Daren Metropoulos has agreed to reestablish the home in its “original grandeur” as various city officials congregated to have it deemed a historic landmark. “I’m extremely passionate about its architecture and look forward to this momentous opportunity to transform one of the finest estates in the country,” said Metropoulos after taking ownership. As Mr. Hefner was aware, I plan to meticulously refurbish the property with the highest quality and standards in mind.”

