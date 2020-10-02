Funniest Trump Tax Tweets and Memes

Social Media

A few days ago, the hashtag #TrumpTaxes trended online and is still trending to this day. The reason: documentation shows that President Trump paid a measly $750 in taxes. The shock factor was so intense that it shook the entire country! Why won’t you when you find out that you’re paying more QUARTERLY taxes than one of the richest BILLIONAIRES in America? Even a nine-year-old influencer pays more taxes than Donald Trump if the allegations are true. Social media was flooded with posts about this. Some people are angrier than others, while the rest took the sick joke to the extremes producing the funniest memes about the President (again!).

This is not the greatest news nor the best political advertising for the incumbent President now that the 2020 Presidential elections are here. Of course, President Trump has denied all allegations saying that this is nothing but fake news. Still, Americans will not be fazed and the Twitter storm cannot, in any means, be contained.

JUST IN: Trump says The New York Times story on his tax returns is “totally fake news.” The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades. It shows chronic losses and years of tax avoidance pic.twitter.com/Ni5El7S6gR — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 27, 2020

Here are some of the funniest and cleverest Tweets about the trending Trump Taxes:

We’ve called Donald Trump the Liar-in-Chief, the Spreader-in-Chief & the Racist-in-Chief and Trump hasn’t been bothered at all. But now that President Two Corinthians can be called Mr. Broke-in-Chief, he’s going to become unhinged. He hates that we know about this! #TrumpTaxes — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 29, 2020

I don’t know which is worse #Trump only paying $750 in federal taxes, or paying $70,000 for this…#TrumpHair #TrumpTaxes pic.twitter.com/5sGjaXBrxS — Craig Holmes (@craig_w_holmes) September 29, 2020

