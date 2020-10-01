Borat praises President Trump on Twitter ahead of new movie

Social Celebs

In promotion of the approaching Borat sequel, a spoof Twitter account tuned to represent the Kazakhstan government has praised President Trump.

The kudos reads: “Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!” An explanatory video, voiced by Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen, extends a preview of the new motion picture – released on 23 October on Amazon, fourteen days before the election. Remarks by Borat regarding Trump’s supremacy and competence play over seemingly conflicting news footage.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

Over clips of National Football League players taking the knee, Borat says: “He not racist. Black guys love him so much they kneel before him.” Other facets of Trump’s track record up for discourse seem to be his military record, his treatment of females, his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and his health (over snips of Trump struggling with a bottle of water or stairs, Borat states: “Never had stroke.”). Before concluding, Borat adds: “Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive. Vote for Premier Trump or you will be crushed.”

On 27 September the account commenced tweeting, largely with previews of banal governmental business and noticeable weather updates. Though a modification in tone was noted in the midst of the debate, as the account delineated connection issues before “using wi-fi of neighboring assholes Uzbekistan! Watching debate again!” Released later on Thursday, a trailer exhibits Borat coming back to America with the aim of “bestowing” his daughter (a teenager) to an American.

