A kitten that resembles Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

Social News

The Force was potentially with a baby cat rescued in a wildfire in Northern California as the feline bears a stunning similarity to Baby Yoda.

On September 20, firefighters unearthed the kitten, projected to be roughly 2 to 3 weeks old, in the midst of the road while in Northern California battling the North Complex Fire. On Facebook, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group said the feline was covered in ash and smoke when she was hauled to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and evaluated by a veterinarian. The group dubbed her, naturally, Baby Yoda. “As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great,” North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. “Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home.”

With round ears, gigantic ears, and a tiny button nose, Baby Yoda looks similar to the “Star Wars” character and is difficult to thwart. Rosene remarked the group has been deluged with requests from persons wishing to adopt her. Baby Yoda is presently in the guardianship of a medical foster care provider, who is lavishing her with attention and love until she is primed to be adopted.

Rosene said: “We will hang on to the animals and give everyone a chance to get their lives together before claiming their animals. Who knows, Baby Yoda’s parents might be out there looking for her and waiting to get her back.” Across the western United States, there are more than 70 large wildfires flaming, with strong winds, dry vegetation, drought, and above-average temperatures likely to worsen them. California has about 20 sizable wildfires and around 100,000 PGE customers may forfeit power due to fire danger amid a weekend that could draw record-shattering heat.

YOU MAY LIKE:

This Maine Kitten Probably Looks More Human Than You Do

Abused Kitten Has Ears Cut Off; So Foster Mom Knits Her New Ones