MTA board to officially ban pooping in buses and subways

It goes without saying you shouldn’t do it — but MTA honchos believe they need a decree expressly prohibiting moving bowels on the subway.

The latest rule is on the docket for a Wednesday MTA meeting. The law will ban pooping on the city’s transit facilities, buses, and subways. Transit rules antecedently called for $100 fines for commuters who “create a hazard, nuisance, or unsanitary condition (including, but not limited to, urinating or spitting).” Establishing an “unsanitary condition” certainly includes dropping turds — however, MTA officials feel they have to be more tailored.

Transit employees have for decades grumbled about indigent straphangers staining buses and train cars with human waste. According to an intimate MTA incident report, in Manhattan at the Eighth Ave. terminal on the L line a train operator was apparently “soiled with bodily fluid from a customer” on Sept. 7. Tony Utano, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President, said: “The fact that the MTA has to pass a rule against defecating in a subway car says a lot about the environment we work in down there. We don’t ride for 20 minutes and go upstairs. We’re down there for entire shifts.”

“A rule is nice,” added Utano. “A more visible police presence on platforms and trains would be even better.” In April, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials enforced new emergency regulations in response to the coronavirus outbreak that included the feces ban, as well as ones that required commuters to depart subway cars at the last stop of each line and blockaded passengers from hauling sizable shopping carts on trains. In July, the 60-day emergency rules were revived — and the MTA board is to vote now to publicly make the guidelines, including the dung ban, perpetual agency policy.

