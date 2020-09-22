Titanic tragedy may have been sparked by Northern Lights

Social Media

The infamous Titanic sinking may have been sparked by glowing auroras that emerged on the evening of the cataclysm, according to a new study.

On April 14, 1912, a geomagnetic tempest trailing the lights may have interrupted the RMS Titanic’s wireless signals and navigation systems when it sank after striking an iceberg. During the disaster, more than 1,500 boat riders and crew perished. A freelance weather researcher by the name of Mila Zinkova stated eyewitness accounts from the momentous night characterized aurora radiance over the area of the North Atlantic where the passenger liner went down.

She noted the geomagnetic storm could have been robust enough to throw off the navigation system of the Titanic, which was seafaring on its maiden sail. The meddling might have hampered the wireless SOS signals betwixt nearby vessels and the large commercial ship, which obstructed the distress calls from the plunging ship. However, the magnetic turmoil may have saved lives also by inadvertently sending the liner’s broadcast location to another vessel, which channeled it to the proper location of the Titanic’s lifeboats.

Among the folks who witnessed the Northern Lights that evening was an officer (James Bissett) from a steamer that saved survivors (RMS Carpathia). “There was no moon, but the aurora borealis glimmered like moonbeams shooting up from the northern horizon,” he documented in his log on the evening of the vessel’s disaster.

