Shrekfest 2020: This Weekend An Online Shrek Convention Is Happening

Social Media

Shrekfest isn’t allowing a global epidemic to stop its “celebration of life and love” … the party this year is taking place online.

The 3GI Industries hosted event will stream all day on Twitch on Saturday, September 19th. According to the creator of Shrek Retold and Shrekfest coordinator — a fan-resulted shot-by-shot reconstruction of Shrek which debuted in 2018 on YouTube — programming for the fest will include music videos, prizes and games, animations, and short films and will resolve with a screening of Shrek Retold. Also, available will be Shrekfest merchandise with proceeds going to numerous programs in social justice.

A statement regarding the gala reads: “Shrekfest has shifted gears into an Online event this year amidst the ongoing pandemic. While typically a physical event, this transformation opens the doors for an even larger audience and larger, more interactive spectacle. Earlier in the year, 3GI had requested fans send in their artwork, films, animation, and music. The end result is hours of content submitted from artists all over the world. They will be streaming these carefully curated Shrek tributes on September 19th as part of the Shrekfest 2020 Online experience.”

Shrekfest 2020 marks the seventh year for the convention which started as an internet joke in 2014 however ended up turning into a physical, actual event that very year. Shrekfest has been held annually since then in Madison, WI over Labor Day weekend, attracting Shrek fanatics from around the globe. Past years’ events have included an onion eating contest, a costume contest, live music, an outdoor screening of Shrek, as well as a roaring contest.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Annual Shrekfest Proves That People Are Not Ogre Shrek Just Yet

Man Beaten Up By Marvel Fans Outside Cinema For Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’