When he noticed a sea of face masks across Budapest, Ivan Fischer opts to turn an unpopular outbreak requisite into a tool of music admiration.

Fischer said, clasping his palms around his ears, “I got to this idea that it should look like a hand because when we put our hands here… We always understand the other person easier, we hear the consonants, and the music sounds much more beautiful.” The orchestra conductor’s music-maximizing face masks are configured to shape around the wearer’s ears, have two plastic cups molded palms liked life-size affixed to the mask’s strings, permitting concertgoers in the age of COVID-19 to enjoy enhanced acoustics.

The chief of the Budapest Festival Orchestra – speaking as the orchestra prepared for an evening of Strauss and Beethoven – Fischer noted his masks assist in inspiring church acoustics, with sharper, clearer contours and warmer undertones. The conductor’s invention is appearing popular with theatergoers, with dozens of persons donning the mask as they nestled in their seats at Sunday’s performance.

The acoustic mask comes in white and glittery and black versions, which if ordered through the orchestra’s website costs $27 (8,000 forints). Zsuzsa Hunyadi-Zoltan, an audience member claimed with the singular mask in place the sound was “clearly superior.” She said, “It focused the music more. I tried it, I took it off and put it back on and one can clearly feel the difference.”

