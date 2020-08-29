Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Passes Away

Social Celebs

Today we say goodbye to one of the most loved of superheroes – on the screen and in real life. Chadwick Boseman, who many know as King T’Challa in Black Panther, died at 43 years old after years of battling colon cancer.

Unknown to many, the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. In between surgeries and chemotherapy, Chadwick Boseman continued filming and living life to the fullest, engaging in various charitable activities as well. His condition worsened in the past four years, with the cancer turning to stage IV.

A statement regarding his death was made via his Twitter account, to which fans and colleagues expressed sadness and admiration.

Mark Ruffalo is one of the first to share his sentiments.

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Fans from all over are paying tribute.

Your legacy will live on! pic.twitter.com/zhP12atrvv — DC Brasil #DCFanDome (@_DCBRASIL) August 29, 2020



Chadwick Boseman, your legacy will live on forever through the talent you shared with us in films like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘42’. You will NEVER be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/8c0AQ6c64T — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 29, 2020

"Death in Wakanda culture is not the end. It is more of a momentum point. You stretch out both hands and blasty sekhmet guide you to the green field where you can run forever." – black panther. pic.twitter.com/kLf5oQmqpU — 𝐀𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐡 (@eth_8k7) August 29, 2020

A hero in movies and a hero in real life, hate to see us such a wonderful person go. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/a88kmUrwow — Lagom (@LagomTalks) August 29, 2020

You will be missed, our King.