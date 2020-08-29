Social Celebs

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Passes Away

Today we say goodbye to one of the most loved of superheroes – on the screen and in real life. Chadwick Boseman, who many know as King T’Challa in Black Panther, died at 43 years old after years of battling colon cancer.

Unknown to many, the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. In between surgeries and chemotherapy, Chadwick Boseman continued filming and living life to the fullest, engaging in various charitable activities as well. His condition worsened in the past four years, with the cancer turning to stage IV.

A statement regarding his death was made via his Twitter account, to which fans and colleagues expressed sadness and admiration.

https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Mark Ruffalo is one of the first to share his sentiments.

Fans from all over are paying tribute.


https://twitter.com/SASBurnerAcct/status/1299535870261964801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

You will be missed, our King.